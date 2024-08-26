Cebu players kick off travel sales mission in Singapore

FOURTEEN tourism establishments are set to sell Cebu and their properties in Singapore as the Travel Sales Mission begins on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel.

Organized by the Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu and the Cebu Association of Tour Operation Specialists, this mission aims to strengthen Cebu’s presence in the Southeast Asian market.

The event features a full-day business-to-business session where Cebu’s top hotels, resorts, and tourism operators will meet with leading travel agents, meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions organizers, and tour wholesalers from Singapore. This session is designed to highlight Cebu’s luxury accommodations and cultural experiences, showcasing the region as a premier destination for Singaporean travelers.

This private-led initiative is supported by the Department of Tourism-Central Visayas, Cebu City Tourism Commission and Cebu Pacific Air as well as Island Souvenir and Chocolate Chamber.

Participants from Cebu include Quest Hotel & Conference Center - Cebu, Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan, Lex Hotel, Fili Hotel Nustar Cebu, bai Hotel, Marco Polo Cebu, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, Plantation Bay Resort, Pescadores Seaview Suites, Belmont Hotel Mactan, Southwind Tours and Travel Inc., Destinations Specialist Inc., Explore Cebu and Travelite.

This Travel Sales Mission reaffirms Cebu’s commitment to expanding its market reach and building stronger partnerships in the region, positioning Cebu as a top choice for both leisure and business travelers from Singapore. / KOC