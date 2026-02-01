Cebu pledges P708M for northern Cebu recovery, eyes P20B rebuilding plan

THE Cebu Provincial Government has earmarked P708.1 million as its initial contribution to a three-year Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Plan for northern Cebu.

The plan was part of a broader rebuilding effort expected to require P19.28 billion, or close to P20 billion, from both provincial and national funding sources following the devastation caused by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30, 2025.

The funding commitment was presented during the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) meeting held at the Capitol on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The PDRRMC is chaired by Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro. The meeting was attended by Capitol department heads, regional agencies and north Cebu mayors as guests.

Of the P708.1 million allocation, the Provincial Government will channel: P311 million to agriculture and fisheries, P254.1 million for the repair of 13 damaged bridges, and P143 million to help revive tourism, one of the hardest-hit economic drivers in northern Cebu.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head Dennis Francis Pastor said the province’s recovery roadmap is anchored on a “Build Back Better and Smarter” framework, aimed at addressing immediate rehabilitation needs while strengthening long-term disaster resilience.

Among the mayors present were Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo “Mayel” Martinez, Borbon Mayor Nico Dotillos, Daanbantayan Mayor Gilbert Arrabis Jr., and San Remigio Mayor Mariano Martinez.

PDNA shows nearly P20B recovery need

Central to the meeting was the presentation of the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) conducted from November 21 to December 15, which Pastor said provides the data foundation for the province’s recovery planning.

According to the PDNA, northern Cebu sustained P9.24 billion in physical damage, affecting infrastructure, housing, education, health services, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, and cross-cutting sectors such as governance and the environment.

Beyond physical destruction, the earthquake caused P47.74 billion in economic losses, reflecting prolonged disruptions in production and services.

In total, the PDNA estimates that recovery and rehabilitation needs will cost P19.23 billion to P19.28 billion, excluding damage from Typhoon Tino.

Damages cover physical assets that were destroyed or partially damaged, while losses refer to the decline in economic activity after the disaster.

Breakdown of the P20B recovery requirement:

* Social sector – P10.13 billion

-- Housing, education, health, and social services

-- Rebuilding damaged homes and classrooms

* Infrastructure – P2.83 billion

-- Roads, bridges, ports, slope protection, and utilities

* Productive sector – P1.98 billion

-- Agriculture, fisheries, tourism, trade, and industry

* Cross-cutting sectors – P4.29 billion

-- Governance, environment, disaster risk reduction, and planning

Identified funding sources

Funding commitments identified so far amount to about P16.7 billion, drawn from multiple sources: