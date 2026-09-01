Cebu police arrest 46 in anti-drug operations, seize over P1M shabu

THE Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) continued to intensify its campaign against illegal drugs, wanted persons, illegal firearms, illegal gambling and other offenses, while strengthening the enforcement of local ordinances across cities and municipalities in the province from August 24 to 30, 2026.

During the period, CPPO personnel conducted 34 anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the arrest of 46 individuals and the confiscation of 152.87 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P1,039,516.

A total of 74 cases were filed in court in connection with the operations.

In its campaign against wanted persons, police arrested 28 individuals during 28 operations and served 32 arrest warrants.

Of the 28 wanted persons arrested, six were identified as Most Wanted Persons, while 22 were wanted for less serious offenses.

The Cebu police also intensified their campaign against illegal possession of firearms, conducting 25 operations that resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects and the seizure of 15 firearms.

Another 10 firearms were surrendered at police stations, while 15 cases were filed in court.

Under Oplan Katok, police conducted four operations as part of their continuing efforts to encourage gun owners to surrender unlicensed firearms, also known as loose firearms.

Meanwhile, 26 gamblers were arrested in 11 anti-illegal gambling operations, with P2,580 in gambling money confiscated. Eleven cases were filed in court.

Aside from law enforcement operations, CPPO personnel also strictly implemented local ordinances in the province's cities and municipalities.

Police conducted 2,116 operations, resulting in the apprehension of individuals for violating local ordinances.

According to data released by the CPPO, 2,802 people were issued citation tickets, while 1,340 were warned. Fines amounting to P1,616,641 were also collected.

Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr. said the accomplishments demonstrate the provincial police force's continued commitment to keeping communities safe through police visibility, strict law enforcement and consistent implementation of local ordinances. (AYB)