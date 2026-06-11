Cebu police on full alert for Independence Day 2026 activities

POLICE in Central Visayas are on full alert following the order of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. in preparation for activities related to Independence Day on Friday, June 12, 2026.

According to Cebu City Police Office Deputy Director for Administration Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, they received a directive from the Police Regional Office on June 11 raising the region’s alert status to heightened alert.

This means no police personnel are allowed to go on leave or be absent, and all units must remain on standby. Police visibility has also been increased in high-traffic areas such as transport terminals, ports, malls, and other crowded places, especially since June 12 is a holiday.

Authorities are also preparing for possible protest actions from various groups. Identified rally sites include Fuente Osmeña, Colon, Mabolo, and Plaza Independencia in Cebu City. Police units will be deployed in these areas to maintain peace and manage traffic flow.

While permits are still required for rallies outside designated freedom parks like Plaza Independencia, police assured that demonstrators will be given enough time and space to express their views, under a maximum tolerance policy, as long as protests remain peaceful and orderly.

Oriol said intelligence reports have not indicated any specific security threats, aside from planned rallies.

The Civil Disturbance Management units, along with motorcycle and mobile patrol teams, will be deployed across the city to respond quickly to any incidents during the Independence Day observance. (AYB)