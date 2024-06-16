Cebu police ramp up security for Palarong Pambansa 2024

AS THE Palarong Pambansa approaches in July 2024, the police force in Cebu City is ramping up their preparations to ensure tight security for the athletes and delegates coming from various regions in the Philippines.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration, the police met last week with city government representatives and the Department of Education to discuss the necessary preparations for this significant event.

Rafter revealed that they will need to deploy many police officers during this period as they expect over 20,000 delegates, not including the families of the athletes who will accompany them.

The city police aim for a zero-crime event for the Palarong Pambansa, which is why they will flood the venues and billeting areas with officers to ensure the athletes' safety.

One of their main concerns is preventing theft and other crimes targeting delegates, including criminals from neighboring regions and provinces.

“We are emphasizing that we do not want any such incidents to occur. As much as possible, we are hoping this will be a zero-crime event, especially victimizing our participants, because this is also a showcase of Cebu City. It is a huge challenge for us to secure the guests, participants, and others who would just like to watch the Palaro,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter.

However, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has not yet decided on the exact number of police personnel needed to ensure security at the Palarong Pambansa.

The police also foresee a surge in tourists during this period who will accompany the athletes and take the opportunity to visit tourist destinations in Central Visayas.

As a result, the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas has alerted all Tourist Police Units throughout the region to monitor all tourist destinations.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Norman Nuez, information officer for the Bohol Police Provincial Office, said that there is a high possibility that other tourists will visit Bohol.

He addeed that they are always ready as their province is known to be a popular destination for visitors from various places in the Philippines. (AYB, JGS)