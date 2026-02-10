Cebu police tighten security for Baricuatro after death threat

THE Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) has further tightened security for Governor Pamela Baricuatro after she reported receiving a threat to her life.

Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., provincial police chief of Cebu, said the tightened security is not only for the governor but also extends to her entire family.

Mangelen said any elected or appointed government official is entitled to have two security personnel. However, in the case of a governor, who has received a threat to her life, the CPPO director requested permission to provide additional security, which was promptly granted.

They also conducted a security survey and inspection of the Provincial Capitol to ensure that the governor’s office is properly secured.

Mangelen coordinated with other police units tasked with protecting elected officials, including the Aviation Security Unit, Highway Patrol Group, and the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG).

Additionally, Mangelen deployed a Quick Reaction Team (QRT), which he described as highly trained, properly equipped, and ready to respond if the governor requires assistance.

“We place a standby of 1 QRT. These are highly trained, highly capable and fully equipped personnel to react should [there] be any incidents or necessity,” Mangelen said.

He also revealed that one of their recommendations is to establish a police detachment at the Capitol grounds for security -- not only for the governor but for all provincial officials in Cebu.

The Capitol is considered a vital installation as it houses the offices of the highest-ranking provincial officials.

Regarding the threat received by the governor, Mangelen said that a friend of Baricuatro informed authorities about the presence of the person allegedly intending to harm her.

This prompted the police to treat the threat as serious and to give it immediate attention through a thorough investigation.

They have coordinated with other police units, including the intelligence community, for validation.

“We made validation already, and in fact, we are already in coordination with certain police units regarding where this group may be coming from the group that was allegedly contracted to target our governor,” Mangelen added.

The CPPO has even expanded coordination outside Central Visayas after determining that those behind the threat are not from Region 7.

At present, no persons of interest have been identified, but Mangelen said they are monitoring a group allegedly involved in a “gun-for-hire” operation. (AYB)