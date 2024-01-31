Cebu police vow to continue fight vs criminality this year

THE Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) under the leadership of Police Colonel Percival Zorilla will carry on its campaign against criminality this year.

Police Major Windel Abellana, the CPPO's information officer, said the organization would intensify its efforts to combat drugs, illegal gambling, drugs, the pursuit of wanted individuals, and the confiscation of unregistered firearms.

He said they want to completely remove the illegal drug problem in every town in the province.

Abellana proudly revealed the outcome of their anti-criminality campaign from January 22 to 28, 2024, where they arrested 63 drug personalities and confiscated 441.26 grams of substance believed to be shabu valued at P3.5 million over the course of 47 anti-illegal drug operations.

They also carried out 24 operations that led to the arrest of 28 wanted individuals, including the seizure of 31 guns from nine people who are in legal trouble.

Also in line with the CPPO’s campaign against criminality, the police station chiefs of Bantayan town on Bantayan Island, Pilar and Poro towns on Camotes Island, Alegria town in southwest Cebu, and Borbon town in northern Cebu have been relieved from their posts.

Lieutenant Colonel Leo Ty, who took over from Lieutenant Colonel Julius Garcia on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, will be the new chief of the Bantayan Police Station; Police Captain Crisanto Arreglo will take over as the chief of the Pilar Police Station from Police Captain Michael Echavez, who has been transferred to the Alegria Police Station; Police Captain Gerry Antopina will take over as the new chief of the Borbon Police Station from Police Captain Roel Tanza; and Police Captain Marlon Adao has been assigned to the Poro Police Station, replacing Police Captain Renerio Mejias. (AYB, TPT)