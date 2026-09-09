Cebu Port Authority chief suspended over neglect of duty allegations

CEBU Port Authority (CPA) General Manager Francisco Comendador III has been placed under preventive suspension following allegations of grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty.

The suspension order was signed on Aug. 20, 2026, by Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla. It comes in response to an administrative complaint filed by the Oriental Port and Allied Services Corporation (Opascor), represented by its executive vice president and general manager, Resurrection Florimae Velasco.

Allegations of unmet directives

The legal complaint involves alleged violations of a CPA administrative order along with two follow-up resolutions from the Cebu Port Commission. According to Opascor legal counsel Jemarie Arisga, these resolutions explicitly directed Comendador to comply with the administrative order's provisions.

Opascor claims that Comendador failed to carry out the directives issued by the commission. While Arisga confirmed that the evidence submitted to the Ombudsman extends beyond the two commission resolutions, the complainant declined to reveal specific violated provisions, citing the ongoing administrative case and the sub judice rule.

A temporary measure, not a final penalty

Under the Ombudsman's order, Comendador faces a preventive suspension without pay for up to six months while the investigation takes place.

The Ombudsman clarified that a preventive suspension is not a punishment. Instead, it serves as a temporary safeguard to prevent an official from using their power or position to influence potential witnesses or alter key records during an active investigation.

The suspension takes effect immediately. Its implementation will not be delayed by any motion, appeal, or petition Comendador might submit, unless a court of proper jurisdiction or the Ombudsman orders otherwise. The Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas has been instructed to enforce the directive right away and file an action report within three days of receipt.

Official responses to the order

Comendador publicly confirmed that he will step aside during the official inquiry process.

"In compliance with the order of the Ombudsman and to ensure the integrity and impartiality of the investigation, I will abide by the directive,” Comendador stated on the official CPA Facebook page. He added that he is currently reviewing available legal options alongside his legal counsel.

Meanwhile, representatives for the complainant expressed satisfaction with the progress of the case.

“We’re happy when we received the news this morning that GM Comendador is placed under preventive suspension for not exceeding six months,” Arisga said, noting that Opascor will await further updates as the administrative proceedings move forward.

This temporary leadership change at the Cebu Port Authority highlights the government's commitment to ensuring fair, unbiased administrative investigations. As the Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas moves to enforce the six-month order, public attention remains focused on the upcoming findings of the investigation.