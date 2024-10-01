Cebu Port Authority considers shuttle services for better public transportation

THE Cebu Port Authority (CPA) issued a statement Tuesday, October 1, 2024, as a response to the Cebu City Council's call for better public transportation access within the Cebu baseport.

CPA announced that it is currently exploring the provision of shuttle services for arriving passengers.

The shuttles would transport passengers to key drop-off points where public transportation, such as taxis, is available, it said in a statement.

While the entry of taxis into the port area was previously allowed, the CPA has decided not to reimplement this arrangement, citing safety and security concerns due to limited space and increased passenger volume.

The shuttle service, which is currently exclusive to outbound passengers, may soon be extended to arriving travelers as well.

SunStar previously reported that former Dipolog City Mayor Edelburgo Cheng, in a letter to the CPA, noted that the port authority could do more to provide wheelchairs and assistance desks for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs). (JBB)