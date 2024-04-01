Cebu Port Authority logs 320,000 passengers during Holy Week 2024

THE Cebu Port Authority (CPA) logged more than 320,000 passenger traffic from March 25 to 31, 2024, in observance of the Holy Week 2024.

According to the CPA's data from various seaports as of April 1, 2024, it recorded 149,935 passenger arrivals during the implementation of its seven-day "Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Implementation of Heightened Alert Status" during the Semana Santa (Holy Week).

Around 170,119 passengers have traveled out of Cebu via the CPA-operated seaports.

During 2024 Oplan Biyaheng Ayos, all seaports in Cebu were on a heightened alert status to ensure the safety and security of passengers during the peak season.

In comparison to last year's figures, the CPA has a total passenger traffic of 525,674 from April 2 to 10, 2023, of which 259,215 were arrivals and 267,259 were departures during the 10-day 2023 “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos” operation.

Mary Knoll Lagu-Bolasa, CPA information officer, told SunStar Cebu on Monday, that the shortened 2024 “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos” for Semana Santa was in line with the Department of Transportation's (DOTr) memorandum, as the agency that identifies the implementation date of the operation.

She added that there were no reported untoward incidents by their port safety and security teams.

On a day-to-day summary of passenger count are the following: 33, 674 on March 25; 37,610 on March 26; 71,308 on March 27; 65,065 on March 28; 12,886 on March 29; 43,774 on March 30; and 55,737 on March 31, 2024. (EHP)