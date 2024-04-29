Cebu Port Authority takes legal action vs Rama

THE Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has filed an administrative case against Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama before the Office of the President for alleged abuse of authority, among others.

The CPA's 34-page complaint was filed on Monday, April 29, 2024, through the Department of the Interior and Local Government Central Visayas (DILG 7) office.

The CPA posted on its Facebook page on Monday that the complaint filed against the mayor was for his alleged violation of Administrative Order No. 23 for oppression, misconduct in office, gross negligence, or dereliction of duty, and abuse of authority.

The CPA's move came weeks after some officials and personnel of Cebu City Hall went to the port area and reportedly installed rail fences to block the entrance to the CPA’s port extension project located across the Compania Maritima, which the CPA described as "acts of impermissible encroachment into the territorial jurisdiction of CPA."

Such move, according to CPA, was also a "deliberate and flagrant disregard of CPA’s authority, and obstinate disobedience and resistance" to the writ of preliminary injunction granted by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 10.

In December 2022, the RTC granted the CPA’s application for a writ of preliminary injunction to prohibit the City from occupying any portion of the Compania Maritima premises. (JJL)