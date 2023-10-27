Cebu ports, airport ready for BSKE, Undas 2023

ALL entry and exit points in ports and airports in Cebu have been put in heightened alert status with a number of people expected to travel to their respective provinces for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) and Undas celebration next week.

With this, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) reminded the public to avoid patronizing individuals who are scalping tickets for the BSKE and Undas trips, stressing they must be reported to authorities.

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) has also heightened the security of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

In a statement on Thursday, October 26, both the CPA and MCIAA said that they have activated “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos,” which will operate from October 27 to November 5, together with other government agencies.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) has scaled up manpower and enhanced its operations to ensure smooth flow of traffic and the safety of its motorists for the upcoming All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

It fielded at least 16 patrol crews or 44 security personnel to intensify patrol visibility inside the 8.9-kilometer expressway.

Ticket scalping

CPA General Manager Francisco Comendador III said the commuting public has to book their tickets in advance to avoid heavy queuing outside the port area where most ticketing outlets are located.

He said this should also be observed to avoid being taken advantage of by scalpers, or those individuals who book illegally tickets in bulk and resell these boat tickets at inflated prices.

Comendador asked the public to report these individuals to CPA Police Operations Center or via CPA Official Facebook page.

He said the CPA will strictly implement the “No boat ticket, No ID, No Entry Policy” where only passengers with boat tickets and valid Identification Cards (IDs) will be allowed entry into the port at least two hours from the scheduled departure time.

Oplan Biyaheng Ayos

For the whole duration of the Oplan Biyaheng Ayos, the CPA is expecting passenger traffic to exceed 500,000, surpassing last year’s average of 30,000 passengers daily and totaling to approximately 250,000 for the entire Undas 2022.

“Rest assured that we are doing our best to help ensure that we have a safe and peaceful election and observance of Undas 2023 in the ports of Cebu,” he said.

Malasakit Help Desks (MHDs) and first-aid stations will also be activated in passenger terminals to attend to various passenger concerns.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) will also conduct random inspection and K9 sweeping against drug couriers passing through seaports, while the Philippine Coast Guard will deploy bomb sniffing dogs in port areas and passenger terminal buildings.

The MCIAA, for its part, has installed a 24/7 Public Assistance Desk at conspicuous areas of the airport’s Terminal 1 and 2., particularly at the departure and arrival areas, while it has increased visibility of its security forces, including the deployment of K9 units.

It is also strictly implementing the gun ban policy in connection with the BSKE on October 30, 2023.

The rescue and emergency units, including the firefighting division, have also been put on heightened alert for the whole duration of the Oplan.

In times of shortage of public transportation, MCIAA has prepared its coasters and buses to ferry in and out the passengers at the airport. (EHP)