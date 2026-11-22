‘‘With a growing cocktail culture, our culinary landscape continues to evolve while remaining proudly Cebuano,’’ said Gelena Asis-Dimpas, Department of Tourism Central Visayas officer in charge and regional director.

The festival closed with Asia Icons at Nustar Resort Cebu, and walking in felt less like a party and more like a bar crawl under one roof. Nine award-winning bars from Asia and the Philippines had set up counters in the ballroom, each with a screen behind it playing footage of its home bar, each with a small acrylic card listing what was on offer. The room glowed amber, glasses came out with cherries on picks, and you could drift from Hong Kong to Singapore in about ten steps.

Hong Kong: Fresh and a little unexpected

At COA, the Celery Fizz mixes Granny Smith apple, Tito’s Vodka, pisco, celery, and Hakaeyes. The Pepper Smash goes spicier, with jalapeño, tequila, Cointreau, basil, capsicum, and pineapple.

Singapore: Playful from the first sip

BOP’s bartender greeted us with a finger heart and a tiger-and-lion coaster, and the drinks matched the mood. The Tomato Cheong & Sonic puts vodka, elderflower, tomato, soda water, and tonic in one glass. The Banana Makolada blends Tanduay Asian Gold Rum, spiced rum, makgeolli (Korean fermented rice wine), banana milk, lime, and cream.

Filipino comfort food, poured

The Chilimansi Pancit Canton at ReCraft is the one people will talk about, built on sesame oil fat-washed gin, calamansi liqueur, a soy sauce amaro reduction, and Fire Bitters. Yes, it’s named after the instant noodles. Fort Bonifacio is lighter, with Bonifacio Legacy Rum, amaro, orgeat, lemon, and ginger beer.

San Juan: Botanical and bright

Raion’s Resurrection pairs botanical gin with lemon basil cordial and orange bitters. Treacle No. 1 goes with Tanduay Asian Silver Rum and a clarified green apple and kaffir lime cordial.

NUSTAR: The host with a Cebu twist

The home bar poured the Hongkong Ice Tea, Three Monkeys, and Sweet Chicks, each with its own mix of spirits and fruit. The name O.G. Avoid This is a dare, and the drink backs it up with Cebu Mango Rum, five spice, lemon, Zing Ginger Liqueur, soda water, and absinthe.

The bars came in rounds and batches, with Hope & Sesame (Guangzhou), Bar Us (Bangkok), Three X Co (Kuala Lumpur), Problem Child and The Spirits Library (both from Makati) among the participating names. But this writer can only hold so many drinks. Everything is best enjoyed in moderation, and there’s always 2027, when the festival returns for another round.

Local bartenders stood shoulder to shoulder with visiting names from across Asia, and the same exchange ran through the festival’s masterclasses, guest shifts, cocktail-pairing dinners at hotels and restaurants, and a session on the history of Philippine spirits, cocktails, and bar culture. Visiting delegates got a closer look at Cebu’s hospitality scene, and local talent got to learn from and connect with the wider Asian bar community. S