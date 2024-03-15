Cebu premieres ‘Bob Marley: One Love Movie’

DAKDAM Entertainment, spearheaded by Gino Chavez, hosted the Premier Night of “Bob Marley: One Love” in Cebu City on March 13, 2024.

The event commenced with “The Ride Natty Ride,” a public procession from Plaza Independencia to SM Seaside City Cebu, symbolizing unity in honoring Marley’s life, music and legacy through reggae. Adorned with Marley’s flag, motorcycles led the procession, underscoring the support of his followers.

Ahead of the screening, two prominent reggae bands from Cebu, Selah Dub Warriors and Brownskin Riddim, took the stage to entertain the crowd and advocate for the iconic musician’s message. Their renditions of Marley’s songs fostered a sense of unity and enjoyment among attendees, reflecting reggae’s ability to promote peace, particularly among those advocating for liberation and equality.

Kniel Nangit, a fervent fan of the icon, highlighted the event’s significance in uniting Marley’s fans as artists and musicians influenced by his legacy.

“The uniqueness of this event is that we, Bob Marley’s fans, are united not just as a normal person, but we are united as an artist and musicians who are influenced by our legend” Nangit explained.

Approximately 400 people joined the event and around 250 fans filled the capacity of the cinema, eagerly awaiting the premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love.” Attendees showcased their support by donning reggae-inspired attire, with red representing freedom, yellow symbolizing wealth and peace and green embodying the natural beauty of the land.

Marley’s music, renowned for its infectious beats and impactful lyrics addressing spiritual, political and social issues, transcends generations and cultures. Reggae’s global influence continues to inspire musicians and unite communities, fostering love, unity and peace.

Watch “Bob Marley: One Love,” which is now showing at SM Seaside City Cebu.