Cebu prepares for arrival of 300 delegates for UN tourism forum

CEBU Province is gearing up to host approximately 300 delegates who will tour various tourism sites as part of the 36th United Nations Tourism Organization (UNTO) Joint Commission Forum and UN Tourism Commission for South Asia (36th CAP-CSA) from June 26 to 28, 2024.

Participants hail from over 30 UNTO-member countries across Asia and the Pacific, including Australia, Japan, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Laos, Vietnam, and Spain.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco has already visited Cebu to inspect preparations made by the local government.

As part of their support, the provincial government of Cebu has organized a technical tour for the delegates. On June 27, the itinerary includes a technical tour of the Camotes Group of Islands, heritage tourism in Dalaguete and Argao, as well as eco-tourism activities at Hermit’s Cove and Bojo River Cruise in Aloguinsan.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced during a meeting with mayors, tourism officers, and stakeholders that additional assistance will be provided to localities involved in the event.

Aside from the tours, a Gala Night and Fashion Show will be held at the capitol showcasing designs by internationally renowned designer Furne One Amato, who hails from Barili town. (ANV, JGS)