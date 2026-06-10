Cebu prepares for possible magnitude 7.5 quake

CENTRAL Cebu could face casualties and widespread devastation if a magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes, the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said.

The warning followed a Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs) media forum in Cebu City on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, where officials said active faults near Cebu could trigger a major earthquake referred to as “the Big One.”

According to Phivolcs, Central Cebu Fault System has four major faults: the Balamban Fault, Central Highland Fault, Uling-Masaba Fault and Lutac-Jaclupan Fault. The Uling-Masaba Fault can potentially generate a magnitude 7.1 earthquake, while the other major faults can potentially generate strong earthquakes ranging from magnitude 6.4 to 6.9.

The offshore Bogo Bay Fault, a newly discovered fault system in northern Cebu, caused the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in September last year.

Preparations

Cebu PDRRMO head Dennis Pastor said they are preparing for the possible effects of a major earthquake and are monitoring reports on ground movements on the island.

"Expected na nato nga adunay casualties, building collapses, power interruptions, ug damages sa airport ug seaport," Pastor said.

(We expect casualties, building collapses, power interruptions, and damage to airports and seaports.)

He said the extent of destruction would depend on the quake’s distance from populated areas and other factors such as magnitude and depth.

Pastor said communities near active faults could experience stronger ground shaking and face severe consequences.

Pastor compared the possible effects to the damage caused by previous destructive earthquakes that affected Bogo City in northern Cebu and General Santos City in Mindanao.

"If the fault line is near, expected na jud nga grabe ang effect niya," Pastor said.

(If the fault line is near, we expect its effect to be severe.)

Training

To strengthen the province’s readiness, Pastor said the PDRRMO has continued to train personnel in urban search and rescue operations and disaster response.

He said the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Talisay, along with other local governments, have prepared responders for large-scale emergencies.

The office has also intensified public information campaigns on earthquake safety, from preparation to post-quake response.

Pastor said authorities are coordinating with concerned agencies and monitoring geological developments that may affect the province.

Evacuation sites

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the Provincial Government has begun identifying and preparing facilities that could be used during a major disaster.

Among these is the former headquarters of the Visayas Command (Viscom), which she said has been kept available for possible use as an evacuation center.

"Maong wa ko na gipagamit kay we need a space for evacuation," Baricuatro said during a press conference on Wednesday, June 10.

(That is why I did not allow it to be used because we need space for evacuation.)

The governor said district hospitals across the province have been instructed to stay ready to accommodate patients if a large-scale emergency occurs.

"Gi-make sure nato nga ready atoa mga hospital," she said.

(We made sure that our hospitals are ready.)

Mobile aid

To strengthen emergency response, the province has prepared mobile clinics that can be deployed to affected communities where access to health care services may be disrupted.

Baricuatro said the Provincial Capitol’s mobile kitchens are on standby to provide ready-to-eat meals to displaced residents should evacuation operations become necessary.

Despite the preparations, the governor acknowledged that earthquakes remain among the most difficult disasters to prepare for because they cannot be predicted.

"Nobody will ever be completely prepared for an earthquake," Baricuatro said.

She expressed hope that the Sept. 30, 2025, earthquake that struck near Bogo City would be the strongest seismic event Cebu will experience, even as authorities continue to prepare for worst-case scenarios.

"Unta mao nato ang 'the big one' nga gi-mean nila," she said.

(We hope that it was already “the Big One” that they meant.) / LEE HASHMAN PATALITA, CNU INTERN