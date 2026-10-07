Cebu prepares mitigation strategies for prolonged nationwide drought

ANTICIPATING a prolonged nationwide drought, the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) officially proposed the Cebu El Niño Preparedness and Mitigation Plan for 2026-2027.

PDRRMO head Dennis Pastor submitted the comprehensive plan to Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Oct. 1, 2026.

The proposal outlines science-based methods to mitigate damage to the province’s water supply, agriculture, health and economy following a warning from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa). The state weather bureau warned of significantly lower chances of rainfall due to a Super El Niño from October 2026 to March 2027.

Collaborative approach

The PDRRMO emphasized that Cebu relies heavily on surface and groundwater sources, making farmers’ livelihoods particularly vulnerable to the dry spell. To minimize widespread agricultural and economic damage, the office requires a whole-of-government approach where all provincial offices, local government units, water districts and the private sector collaborate to address the crisis.

“The plan provides a coordinated and proactive framework for addressing the anticipated impacts of prolonged dry conditions,” Pastor said, urging immediate government action before the situation reaches a critical level.

Sectoral assignments

Under the mitigation plan, the Provincial Agriculture Office and Provincial Veterinary Office are tasked with monitoring drought-resistant crops, establishing proper irrigation schedules and assisting farmers in securing agricultural insurance.

The Provincial Health Office will lead the monitoring of waterborne diseases, issue warnings against fatal heatstroke and dehydration and ensure a sufficient water supply in hospitals and rural health units. Additionally, the Provincial Tourism Office must implement guidelines for responsible water use in hotels and resorts, especially in highly vulnerable destinations. To prevent service disruptions in government offices, solar power systems and generators will be prepositioned at critical facilities and water pumping stations.

Color-coded alerts

The PDRRMO proposed a color-coded alert system based on Pagasa advisories to monitor the situation across different areas in the province. Green indicates regular monitoring and inventory of the water supply. Yellow will be raised when the drought risk increases, triggering the activation of the Provincial El Niño Monitoring Desk and initiating water conservation measures.

Orange is raised when serious effects are felt in some areas, prompting the deployment of water tankers and intensifying health monitoring and fire risk watches. Red is raised when heat impacts become severe, requiring continuous water rationing, the utilization of all provincial funds and requesting assistance from the National Government if necessary.

Emergency funding

Funds for urgent purchases like portable water treatment machines, treatment pills, oral rehydration solutions and emergency food stocks will be sourced from the DRRM Fund, General Fund and aid from the National Government. Based on the PDRRMO’s latest data, a P200 million fund has been allocated across all departments to combat the El Niño phenomenon.

The approval of the plan will signify the formal start of Phase 1 operations throughout Cebu. / ANV