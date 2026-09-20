Cebu press freedom week opens with call for media to serve truth, protect vulnerable

THE Cebu Press Freedom Week officially opened, with a call for members of the media to return to their core purpose of serving the truth and protecting vulnerable sectors of society.

The opening fellowship on Sunday, September 20, 2026, attended by representatives from Cebu media outlets and organizations, marked the 34th celebration of the annual event.

The week-long celebration will run until Saturday, September 26, culminating in a closing fellowship after a series of activities, talks and forums.

In his homily during the opening Mass, Fr. Keith Amodia, SDB, reminded journalists to remain guided by the truth and their responsibility to serve the public.

“The truth serves the human person,” Amodia said.

He urged journalists to examine what motivates them to remain in the profession and whether they still carry the passion and ideals that led them to journalism.

Amodia also said press freedom requires journalists to have the inner freedom to pursue the truth and protect the poor, defenseless and other vulnerable sectors.

He encouraged the media to confront institutions, including government, the Church and civic groups, with the truth while keeping spaces open for dialogue.

The Cebu Press Freedom Week will continue with a series of talks and forums throughout the week before its closing fellowship on September 26. (DPC)