Cebu prices steady, supply improving post-quake

PRICES of necessities and prime commodities have remained stable and the supply continues to improve across Cebu following the Sept. 30, 2025 earthquake.

Based on the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) monitoring on Monday, Oct. 6, the price and supply situation in major supermarkets and groceries across Metro Cebu have remained steady, with no significant price movements reported.

But a slight increase in demand for items such as instant noodles, bottled water and canned sardines was observed due to ongoing relief operations and bulk community purchases.

DTI said deliveries and restocking are ongoing and are expected to normalize within 24 to 48 hours. Retailers continue to comply with the suggested retail price, while supply chains remain functional despite localized disruptions.

Since Oct. 1, DTI Cebu has been conducting daily price and supply monitoring while coordinating with distributors and logistics providers to ensure fair and timely replenishment of goods in affected areas.

In northern Cebu, most business establishments have resumed operations, implementing precautionary measures for public safety. A few stores remain temporarily closed or are undergoing rehabilitation due to structural damage.

Minor shortages of essential goods, such as bottled water, were reported in some areas, but stocks are being replenished promptly, with no price increases recorded.

DTI Cebu reiterated its commitment to protect consumers and uphold fair trade practices through continuous monitoring and coordination with retailers and suppliers.

With the price freeze still in effect, consumers are urged to report any retailers selling above the specified prices indicated in the published Price Freeze Bulletin to DTI Cebu at (032) 255-6971, 255-2165, or 255-3926, or via email at r07Cebu-CPD@dti.gov.ph. / KOC