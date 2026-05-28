Cebu Pride Festival 2026 launched with focus on HIV awareness, inclusive spaces

THE human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) must remain a constant public health concern for the entire community rather than a topic remembered only during Pride Month, Mister Gay Sugbo president Christian Emmanuel Enriquez said.

During the launch of the 4th Cebu Pride Festival 2026 at the Capitol on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, Enriquez addressed misconceptions surrounding the virus, particularly the false belief that HIV primarily affects men who have sex with men.

“HIV does not choose gender, sexuality, or status because anyone can be affected regardless of sexual orientation or identity,” Enriquez said.

He emphasized the importance of proper education, regular testing, early treatment, and dismantling the stigma surrounding HIV and the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We need proper education, regular testing, early treatment, and most importantly, we must stop the stigma surrounding HIV and the LGBTQIA+ community,” he added.

Stigma

Enriquez stressed that conversations about HIV awareness, prevention, and healthcare access should continue beyond June. He noted that HIV is a serious public health concern affecting all of society, not just the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Stigma prevents people from speaking up, getting tested, and seeking treatment, which is why awareness and acceptance must continue beyond Pride Month,” Enriquez said.

Additionally, Enriquez highlighted that continuous awareness campaigns and open discussions are necessary to combat misinformation, fear, discrimination, and rising HIV cases.

He also noted the importance of creating safe, inclusive spaces where individuals can access healthcare services without fear of judgment.

For the First Time

The lesbian community will have its own dedicated activity during Cebu Pride Month as organizers expand representation and inclusivity within the celebration.

The event aims to create a safe space that recognizes the experiences, voices, and contributions of lesbians within the LGBTQIA+ community while promoting solidarity and empowerment.

Events

The festival will feature its first-ever Cebu Grand Pride Parade, led by the Cebu Pride Movement in partnership with the Provincial Government and the cities of Cebu and Mandaue.

The launch marks a significant milestone for the local LGBTQIA+ community as local government units join efforts to strengthen inclusivity, equality, representation, and healthcare awareness through both community celebrations and policy-driven initiatives.

Cebu Pride Movement Co-founder Ramon Matthew Basabe unveiled the month-long lineup of activities scheduled across Cebu City throughout June.

Major events include the Cebu Grand Pride Parade on June 6, 2026; The Big Pride Picnic on June 14; Mister Gay Sugbo on June 26; and a screening of the movie "Hook Up" on June 13. The lineup also features advocacy forums, cultural performances, community gatherings, and youth-centered activities promoting diversity and acceptance.

Governor Pam Baricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival are expected to attend the festival's official opening ceremony.

For the first time, the Cebu Pride Festival will receive national recognition through the support and cross-promotion of Pride PH. This alignment places Cebu among the premier Pride celebrations in the country and highlights the province’s growing role in promoting nationwide LGBTQIA+ advocacy.

Pride PH is a national alliance and platform that supports Pride organizations and events across the Philippines. The organization promotes inclusivity, equality, human rights, and nationwide visibility for the LGBTQIA+ community through regional collaborations and campaigns.

During the launch, Enriquez reiterated the importance of unity within the community.

“Whatever color you are in the rainbow, you are part of it,” Enriquez said.

He added that the festival serves as a vital platform to promote equality, visibility, healthcare awareness, and stronger protections for the LGBTQIA+ community in Cebu. (Jasmine Mae Vergantiños, CNU intern)