Cebu Pride Festival 2026 rolls out month-long celebration

The festivities began with a series of community-centered activities, including “Run With Pride” at Cebu IT Park on June 7. Combining fitness and celebration, the event featured 5K, 3K and 1K race categories, as well as an open category, with a mobile DJ adding to the festive atmosphere.

On June 14, attendees can gather for “The Big Pride Picnic,” promoted as Cebu’s largest picnic festival. Organizers envision a relaxed outdoor celebration filled with food, entertainment and opportunities for meaningful conversations.

Film enthusiasts can also look forward to the premiere of the sapphic love story “A Quiet Bloom” on June 21.

One of the festival’s highlights will be “Mr. Gay Sugbo 2026” on June 26 where a new titleholder will be crowned.

The celebrations continue with the Cebu City Pride Parade on June 27, which will march from the Cebu Provincial Capitol to Plaza Independencia. Organizers describe it as the biggest Pride parade the city has staged. The following day, June 28, the Mandaue City Pride March will bring the celebration to another major city in Metro Cebu.

The month-long festival concludes on June 30 with “Pasalamat Night,” an evening dedicated to recognizing the volunteers, organizations and advocates who helped make the celebration possible.

More than a series of events, Cebu Pride Festival 2026 reflects the continued growth of the local Pride movement.

Through performances, community activities and public celebrations, the festival aims to create spaces where diversity is not only recognized but celebrated. (Sophie Cazimi / Université Libre de Bruxelles Intern)