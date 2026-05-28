Cebu Pride organizers urge unity amid political divisions

PROGRESS is achieved only when people unite for the greater good, a principle that serves as a direct challenge for the nation's divided legislators to set aside conflicting agenda and truly serve the public.

This is what Mister Gay Sugbo president Dr. Christian Emmanuel Enriquez shared when organizers were asked about their collective stance on the current state of Philippine politics, particularly the highly publicized conflict currently dividing the nation’s lawmakers, during the Cebu Pride Festival 2026 press launch at the Capitol on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, which historically unites Cebu City, Mandaue City, and the Cebu Province for the first time.

"We are people from different backgrounds, we represent different organizations, and we probably are the different colors of the rainbow," Enriquez said. "But when everybody sets aside their own agenda and when everybody is able to stand in unison for a common good, things can actually happen."

“So hopefully, our national leaders will be able to go to that space regardless of their differences to serve the entire Filipino," Enriquez added.

Co-founder of the Cebu Pride Movement Matthew Basabe echoed this sentiment by highlighting that political affiliations have been completely stripped away from the festival's celebration.

Basabe noted that coordinating directly with various local government units (LGUs) has not only helped supplement the festival's budget but has also sent a powerful message to the public.

When citizens see traditionally opposing or separate local leaders unite for a singular cause, it fosters a community perception that it is okay to forgive, remove borders, and "the only color we celebrate is the rainbow," according to Basabe.

While the festival is a celebration, organizers reminded the public that the core of the movement remains deeply rooted in advocacy.

"Pride is a protest," Basabe said. "The goal of pride is to have no more pride at all... because [one day] we will be treated equally."

The historical collaboration sets the stage for a month-long calendar of activities. The official opening of the Cebu Pride Month is scheduled for June 1, 2026, which will kick off a series of advocacy, healthcare, and events aimed at securing equal rights and safe spaces for the queer community across the entire province of Cebu. (Lucrece Gian Mae O. Lausa, CNU intern)