Cebu properties report no major damage after quake; safety inspections underway

MAJOR property developers and hospitality groups in Cebu have assured the public that their facilities remain structurally sound and fully operational following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the province on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

Mandani Bay, a mixed-use development in Mandaue City, said no major damage was observed in its buildings after a preliminary inspection. Management has engaged a leading structural consultant to conduct a full audit of its estate as a precaution.

“Our priority is the well-being of our residents, tenants and guests,” the company said, noting that operations remain uninterrupted.

BE Hotels & Resorts also reported that its communities, including BE Residences, Mabuhay Towers at IT Park and Cebu Business Park, sustained no structural damage. Its properties remain open, with engineering teams deployed to carry out further safety checks.

Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) also reported that all its developments remain safe with no structural damage. Its property management and safety teams were deployed immediately after the tremor to inspect sites across the island.

“We are grateful to report that no structural damages were found across our sites. All residents were promptly attended to and monitoring protocols were carried out to ensure their safety and comfort,” the company said. CLI vowed to continue thorough checks across its portfolio as part of its commitment to provide safe and secure communities.

Tourism establishments

Moreover, tourism establishments echoed similar assessments. Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan said its engineers had completed a full evaluation with no signs of structural compromise, while Bai Hotel Cebu confirmed its building was cleared for occupancy after an initial evacuation. Cebu Safari & Adventure Park in Carmen likewise declared its facilities, animals and guests safe.

Nustar Resort and Casino Cebu said it completed an initial sweep of its property and found no injuries or casualties. The resort emphasized that guest and employee safety remain the “utmost priority” and pledged enhanced security standards until full operations normalize. Its shopping complex, The Mall at Nustar, announced a temporary closure on Wednesday, Oct. 1, to allow comprehensive safety checks and structural assessments, with management committing to repairs “with the highest safety standards” if necessary.

Maayo San Remigio, however, opted to suspend operations temporarily as a precautionary measure while a full inspection of its property is underway. Management said the closure was necessary to ensure guest safety.

Industry players emphasized that safety protocols and disaster preparedness remain a top priority for Cebu’s property and tourism sectors, which are critical drivers of the province’s economy.

Meanwhile, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, who flew to Cebu on Wednesday, directed the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority to send inspection teams to assess heritage churches in Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Tabogon and San Remigio, as well as key tourism establishments in Cebu City and northern Cebu.

The Department of Tourism also activated its Tourist Assistance Call Center at 151-TOUR (151-8687) to respond to inquiries from travelers.

Industry players stressed that disaster readiness remains a top priority for Cebu’s property and tourism sectors, which are central to the province’s economy. / KOC