Cebu property claims Guinness World Record

Record

The event was perfectly timed with the hotel’s anniversary, turning the two-day celebration on Aug. 29 and 30 into a festival of creativity, craftsmanship and community spirit. While Lyf Cebu basked in its record-breaking glory, its sister branch, Lyf Malate, Manila, wowed guests the very next day with a dazzling display of 100,000 origami stars, creating a fitting climax to the celebrations.

In a social media post, Guinness World Records lauded the hotel’s collaborative effort:

“The origami was all skillfully hand-folded by the property’s colleagues, their families, the local community and guests.” The process, which took 12 weeks, was a labor of love, with participants folding origami pieces from recyclable materials like old newspapers and magazines, showcasing not only creativity but also sustainability. The hotel’s vibrant interior transformed into a gallery, reflecting Cebu’s rich marine heritage and artistry.

Tribute

The inspiration behind the display was none other than the Pelagic Thresher Shark, a majestic species that is now considered vulnerable due to overfishing and habitat destruction.

“A huge thank you to our incredible lyf Crew and Ascott family for bringing this vision to life, paying tribute to the majestic thresher sharks of Malapascua and Cebu’s dive heritage,” shared Lyf on their social media.

This creative display wasn’t just about breaking records. Lyf Cebu partnered with Save Philippine Seas, a non-profit organization that champions the conservation of coastal and marine resources. Through this event, the hotel aimed to raise awareness about the Pelagic Thresher Shark, turning an artistic feat into a meaningful cause.

After the success of the event, both origami installations remained on display until Sept. 30. Rather than letting the art

fade away, Lyf Cebu handed the creations to Junknot, a Filipino social enterprise that upcycles materials into innovative furniture. Soon, the record-breaking origami will have a second life as artistic pieces, continuing to brighten the space where they first took flight.