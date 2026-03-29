Cebu property prices outperform as market cools

METRO Cebu led residential property price growth outside Metro Manila in the fourth quarter of 2025, even as the broader housing market showed signs of cooling, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Data showed that residential property prices in Metro Cebu rose by seven percent year-on-year, outpacing other areas outside the National Capital Region (NCR) and providing a bright spot amid mixed regional performance.

The balance of the Greater Manila Area (GMA), which includes nearby growth corridors such as Cavite and Laguna, followed with a 3.5-percent increase. In contrast, price trends weakened in other provincial markets, with Metro Mindanao posting a 1.4 percent decline and other areas in the Philippines recording a sharper seven percent contraction—the steepest drop since 2019.

Overall, residential property prices outside NCR grew by just one percent year-on-year, the slowest on record, reflecting softer demand and tighter financing conditions.

Nationwide, property price growth also eased, rising by 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 1.9 percent in the previous quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, prices declined by 1.3 percent, indicating continued market softness.

Demand indicators pointed to a slowdown, with residential real estate loan growth decelerating sharply to 4.1 percent year-on-year from 24.6 percent previously, as both consumers and lenders turned more cautious.

Outside NCR, loan activity remained relatively resilient, expanding by 13.7 percent and offsetting a contraction in the capital region. However, within key regional markets, Metro Cebu saw a decline in loan availments, alongside a drop in Metro Mindanao, highlighting uneven demand conditions despite price gains.

By property type, condominium units continued to drive price increases, rising 3.5 percent year-on-year nationwide, while house prices barely grew at 0.1 percent, marking the weakest increase on record.

The BSP said the moderation reflects weakening buyer sentiment and tighter credit standards, signaling a more cautious outlook for the Philippine housing market despite pockets of strength such as Metro Cebu. / KOC