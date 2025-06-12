Cebu protesters demand VP Sara's impeachment, wage hike on Independence Day

CEBU progressive groups rallied on Philippine Independence Day, Thursday, June 12, 2025 in Colon Street, Cebu City, to protest the stalled impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte and the unresolved demand for a wage increase.

They called for Duterte's impeachment, criticizing the Senate for delaying the process.

The groups believe Duterte should be held accountable for misusing public funds during her term as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

"Ang nahitabo karon sa atong mga senador, nahimo silang defense lawyer ni Sara Duterte (What’s happening with our senators now is that they’ve become Sara Duterte’s defense lawyers)," said Jaime Paglinawan, Bayan Central Visayas Chair.

"Dili namo malimtan sa kasaysayan ang gihimo sa mga senador ilawm sa 19th congress. (We will not forget in history what the senators did under the 19th Congress.)"

Wage Hike

The progressive groups also demanded a wage hike, chanting, "Sweldo itaas, presyo ibaba."

Paglinawan condemned the Marcos administration, stating it prioritizes foreign interests over the needs of Filipinos.

On June 5, the Senate approved a bill for a P100 minimum wage increase for private sector workers. The House of Representatives also approved a P200 daily minimum wage. However, President Bongbong Marcos has not yet signed the bill into law.

Student Red-Tagging

Carmel Angela Mata, Kabataan Partylist Cebu Provincial coordinator, spoke about the red-tagging and discrimination faced by students who participate in walkouts.

A March 17 SunStar Cebu report stated that University of San Carlos (USC) students experienced online, verbal, and physical harassment after joining a protest.

Mata urged youth to engage beyond the classroom and join organizations like the National Democratic Organization and Kabataan Partylist.

"Walay tinuod nga kagawasan para sa mga mayorya (There is no true freedom for the majority," Paglinawan said. (Necolyn Claire Balansag and Antonette Arrabis, CNU Interns)