Cebu Province braces for tourism surge

CEBU is currently facing a massive surge in tourism that has pushed the province to near-full capacity even before the peak of the Sinulog festivities.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) 7 expects over 300,000 arrivals this month, matching the figures from January 2025 while projecting a potential increase of at least five percent. Tourism officials note that the influx is driven by a combination of returning overseas Filipinos, major international events and festival travelers.

Travel behavior

The projection for January 2026 is rooted in a detailed analysis of travel behavior and logistical data. Gelena Asis-Dimpas, the officer-in-charge of DOT 7, explained during a press briefing on Wednesday, Jan. 7, that the agency’s forecast is not merely guesswork.

“This projection is based on historical bulk arrival data, trend monitoring over the past years, airline seat capacity and current hotel booking patterns,” she said.

While the Sinulog festival is a primary draw, it is not the only factor. Many “balikbayans” who arrived for the Christmas season have chosen to extend their stay through the end of January, while a steady stream of visitors from Australia, Hawaii and neighboring Asian countries continues to fill flights into the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Lapu-Lapu City.

Rebounding from disasters

This influx comes at a critical time as Cebu recovers from a series of devastating natural events that occurred late last year. On Sept. 30, 2025, the province was rocked by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which was followed by typhoon Tino on Nov. 4. These disasters caused widespread flooding, property damage and a significant dip in tourist arrivals during the final quarter of 2025 due to mass cancellations.

The current surge in bookings represents a strong rebound for the local economy. However, the memory of these events has led to a more tempered approach to this year’s celebrations. The Balik Cebu program, now in its 24th year, decided to scale back its traditional festivities out of respect for those still recovering from the flooding and seismic damage.

Logistical squeeze

The volume of visitors has created significant pressure on Cebu’s infrastructure. Hotel occupancy rates in the major hubs of Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City are already reported to be between 80 percent and nearly 100 percent. This “near capacity” status is occurring a full week before the festival’s peak events — novena masses (Jan. 8-16), traslaciones (Jan. 15-16), fiesta’s eve (Jan. 17) and Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival (Jan. 18).

Monitoring

In response to concerns over transport and pricing pressures, the DOT 7 has stepped up its oversight. The agency is closely monitoring hotel rates, particularly among DOT-accredited establishments, and is working in tandem with the Department of Trade and Industry to ensure that businesses comply with pricing regulations during this high-demand period.

The goal is to prevent opportunistic price gouging that could tarnish the province’s reputation as a premier destination.

Practical support

As for the Balik Cebu, Tetta Baad, the program’s chairperson, noted that Ayala Center Cebu has been designated as a central hub for information and assistance. To help visitors navigate the massive crowds, balikbayans are being issued “Sinulog survival kits” containing basic essentials. Additionally, to manage the safety of vulnerable groups, designated viewing areas with live video feeds have been set up for senior citizens and families with young children.

Resilience

For local leaders, the return of the crowds is more than just a financial metric; it is a testament to the province’s ability to recover. Gov. Pamela Baricuatro emphasized that the 2026 festivities carry a deeper meaning for the residents. At the Balik Cebu launch, she remarked, “This year, Sinulog is more than a celebration. After all the disasters we went through, it has become a symbol of faith and resilience.”

What’s next

Following the Fiesta Señor and grand parade, the province will transition immediately into hosting the Asean Tourism Forum 2026 from Jan. 28 to 30. This international event is expected to bring a second wave of foreign delegates and media, keeping hotels occupied well into February and further testing Cebu’s ability to manage long-term peak capacity. / CAV, KOC