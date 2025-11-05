Cebu Province coordinates restoration of power, utilities

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro convened a meeting on Wednesday morning, November 5, 2025, with various public utility providers to coordinate the immediate restoration of essential services across the province following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

In a statement from Cebu Province Facebook page, Baricuatro emphasized that restoring electricity remains the most urgent priority, noting that power is crucial to reactivate communication lines and water systems in affected areas.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) reported that 45 percent of power in Cebu has been restored, with transmission line repairs still ongoing.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) said it is currently operating at 40 percent capacity, with full restoration dependent on power availability.

Telecommunication firms also reported updates on their recovery operations.

Globe Telecom said nine of its personnel were affected by the typhoon but assured that 90 percent of services could be restored within two to three days.

The company has deployed generator sets for faster recovery and placed credit actions on hold to prevent service disconnections.

PLDT and Smart Communications cited that service interruptions persist due to widespread power outages, particularly from Mandaue City up to Daanbantayan, where restoration efforts continue but remain dependent on power resupply.

Cebu Electric Cooperative III (Cebeco III) said power has been restored in three local government units (14 percent) and targets full restoration by Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Ayala Group of Companies has expressed readiness to provide relief assistance in areas identified by the Cebu Provincial Government.

Visayan Electric Company (Veco) reported the following status as of 9 a.m.: San Fernando (99 percent), Naga (91 percent), Minglanilla (85 percent), Talisay (44 percent), Mandaue (46 percent), and Cebu City (42 percent).

Restoration remains challenging in Liloan and Consolacion due to flooded and damaged substations.

Veco noted that power was shut down at 5 a.m. during the typhoon for safety and that clearing and energization operations are ongoing to restore electricity at the soonest possible time. (CDF)