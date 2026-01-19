Cebu Province creates office for solo parents’ welfare

THOUSANDS of solo parents in Cebu Province are expected to gain stronger access to government benefits and representation following the approval of an ordinance creating a dedicated office to oversee their welfare and rights.

On Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, the Cebu Provincial Government announced that the 17th Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved the “Cebu Province Solo Parents Affairs Office Ordinance,” creating the Cebu Province Solo Parents Affairs Office (CP-SPAO) to fully implement Republic Act (RA) 8972, or the Solo Parents’ Welfare Act of 2000.

Authored by Provincial Board Member Nilo Seno and co-authored by Board Members Lakambini Reluya and Paz Rozgoni, the ordinance creates CP-SPAO under the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), operating under the direct supervision of the provincial governor.

The measure addresses long-standing gaps in the enforcement of RA 8972, which lawmakers noted has remained largely unimplemented since its enactment in 2000 due to the absence of a strong institutional mechanism to carry out programs and services for solo parents.

Based on 2024 data from the PSWDO, at least 18,486 solo parents are registered in Cebu Province, underscoring the need for a specialized office to address their concerns, promote their rights, and ensure access to legally mandated benefits.

Enhance social integration, reduce stigma

Provincial officials said the localization of RA 8972 through CP-SPAO is expected to improve social integration, reduce stigma against solo parents, and provide a formal body to advocate for their interests at the provincial level.

The ordinance also aligns with RA 11861, signed into law on June 4, 2022, which amended RA 8972 by expanding the benefits and privileges granted to solo parents and their children.

Through the measure, the Provincial Government said it is reaffirming its commitment to inclusive governance and the protection of solo parents’ welfare across the province. (CDF)