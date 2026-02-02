Cebu Province distributes cash aid to barangay captains, mayors

THE Cebu Provincial Government distributed cash assistance to Cebu Province barangay captains and mayors at the Cebu Provincial Hall on Monday, February 2, 2026.

Governer Pamela Baricuarto led the distribution to barangays from districts three, four, five, and seven, as well as to the municipalities of Consolacion, Tabuelan, and Moalboal.

Barangay captains received P200,000 each as incentives, while Tabuelan Mayor Rex Gerona and Moalboal Mayor Inocentes “Titing” Carbon each received P8 million in cash assistance intended for infrastructure projects in their respective municipalities.

In an interview, several barangay captains said the funds will be used primarily for the repair and improvement of damaged facilities in their communities.

Barangay Captain Elia Estremos of Barangay Buenavista, Tudela, Cebu, said the assistance will help fund the repair of their multipurpose building, which was damaged during a recent earthquake.

“Sa amo-a kay repair sa multipurpose building, kay naguba man gyud to kadtong linog (We will use the incentive to repair our multipurpose building, because it was damaged due to a recent earthquake)," Estremos said, adding that the funds would greatly help in restoring the facility.

“Dako kaayo’g tabang para mapaayo namo among naguba nga multipurpose building (It will help a lot in repairing our damaged multipurpose building),” she said.

Meanwhile, Barangay Captain Danilo Reynes of Barangay Tubod, Minglanilla, Cebu, shared that the cash incentive he received will be used to repair their damaged water system.

“Gamiton nako ni nako sa pagpaayo sa among water system. Ipa-construct namo pag-usab kay naguba man gud kay natumbahan sa puno (We will use this to renovate our water system. I will re-construct it because it waa damaged by a fallen tree),” Reynes said. (Jasten Arrogante, BIPSU intern)