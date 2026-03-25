Cebu province eyes record P12.5B budget for 2027

THE Cebu Provincial Government is preparing for a major financial boost, projecting a massive P12.5 billion annual budget for 2027. This growth comes on the heels of strong revenue collections and smart savings strategies implemented over the past year.

Assistant Administrator Adlwin Empaces shared that the province expects to have around P12.3 billion in available funds for 2026. This is a 27 percent increase compared to what was collected in 2025.

Smart savings, national support

A big part of this financial success comes from careful spending. The province ended 2025 with a P2 billion balance, thanks to "procurement savings"—essentially getting the best possible prices on government projects.

In addition to these savings, Cebu's wallet is growing due to:

* P8.9 billion in total revenue collected in 2025.

* P1 billion in new commitments from the national government for roads, bridges, and social services.

* P6.28 billion from the National Tax Allotment (NTA), which remains the province's largest income source.

Where the money comes from

Cebu isn't just relying on the national government; local facilities are also busy. In 2025, provincial hospitals generated P753.47 million, while bus terminals brought in over P103 million. Even the provincial waterworks system contributed P18.16 million to the pot.

On the tax side, the province collected P512.43 million locally, with real property and business taxes leading the way.

Changes to Property Values

Looking ahead to 2027 and 2028, the province is proposing a new "Schedule of Market Values." This plan aims to make property valuations fair and standard across Cebu.

Under the proposal, property prices will depend on location:

* High-Growth Areas: Towns like Consolacion, Liloan, Minglanilla, and Cordova will see higher values. Commercial land in these spots could be priced as high as P15,800 per square meter.

* Rural Areas: Towns like Bantayan and Badian will have much lower valuations, ranging from P300 to P500 per square meter.

Empaces noted that the province is being cautious with these changes, aiming for minimal adjustments to follow new rules without overburdening taxpayers.

Have your say

Before any of these property value changes become final, the government wants to hear from you. Public hearings are scheduled for:

* April 6: Cordova

* April 7: San Fernando

The final plan must be reviewed by the Department of Finance before it is officially approved. This budget growth signals a strong future for Cebu’s infrastructure and public services. (CDF)