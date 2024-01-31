Cebu Province, Filinvest amend 2006 build-transfer-operate agreement

THE Cebu Provincial Government is obtaining a better deal out of its so-called Ciudad Property by revising its lease rates and sales percentage split in a joint venture initiative with Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI).

In 2006, during Governor Gwen Garcia’s first term in office, the Capitol and Fifth Avenue Property Development Corp. inked a build-transfer-operate (BTO) agreement, which was updated by the agreement signed by FLI president and chief executive officer Tristan Las Marias and Garcia.

The 2006 BTO, which was later revised in 2015 under the governorship of Hilario Davide III, the current vice governor, covered the construction of two adjacent province-owned properties totaling 28,564 square meters along Banilad Road in Cebu City.

In the joint venture, FLI is Fifth Avenue's successor-in-interest.

By operation of law, FLI is the one who succeeds to the Fifth Avenue's interest.

The initial agreement called for Fifth Avenue to develop the land.

After it is finished, ownership will pass to the Province of Cebu, which will then enable the company to use the property for a set amount of time in order to recover its investment.

In this way, the Province can strengthen its holdings without having to sell any land and can increase its assets without having to pay any development costs.

Moreover, the Province collects P35.55 per square meter in monthly rental revenue and receives a 0.55 to two sales percentage share or P200,000 each month, whichever is higher.

Following the revisions approved on Tuesday, January 30, at the governor's office, the province will now receive from FLI rental rates of P65 per square meter per month, with an escalation rate of five percent per year.

This represents a significant increase above the terms of the 2006 BTO arrangement.

The revised sales percentage share is now two percent of gross sales or P200,000, whichever is greater.

“The parties recognize that several years have lapsed since the execution of the 2006 BTO and the rates of lease indicated therein, which have been carried over without modification in the 2015 BTO, no longer align with current value of property to the prejudice of the Province,” a portion of the agreement reads.

Furthermore, the land area of the property is decreased from 28,564 sq. m. to 14,282 sq. m. under the new agreement in order to make room for FLI or another private proponent, following a competitive challenge, for an better land use of the joint venture territory.

FLI filed an unsolicited proposal for another joint venture with the Province in December 2023 with the goal of developing half of the Ciudad Property into upscale mixed-use condominium buildings.

The proposal said it will be an upgrade to the 2006 BTO agreement by providing an increased revenue potential for the Province and the Property, compared to the lease of office spaces contemplated under the BTO agreement.

“This partnership is one amongst the many business contracts and business partnerships we have with the Province. Probably a testament to the mutual successes that the Province and Filinvest enjoyed with each other,” Las Marias told the Capitol’s online news portal Sugbo News.

In addition to the Ciudad Property, the Capitol and FLI are partners in a joint venture project called Filinvest Cyberzone Cebu, a four-tower BPO complex situated on 1.2 hectares of Capitol-owned land inside the Cebu IT Park's commercial district.

This project is also protected by a BTO agreement. (TPT with PR)