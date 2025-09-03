Cebu Province halts 154 infra projects for review

THE Cebu Provincial Government has ordered the immediate suspension of 154 infrastructure projects for a comprehensive review and audit.

The order, which took effect on August 22, 2025, follows a memorandum from Governor Pamela Baricuatro dated July 28, 2025.

The suspension affects 140 projects from the Construction Division and 14 from the Waterworks Division.

The governor’s directive aims to ensure strict adherence to government audit requirements, procurement laws, and other relevant regulations.

The action facilitates a thorough review of project plans, contracts, and their implementation to ensure compliance with legal and auditing standards.

A subsequent memo from the Provincial Engineering Office, signed by Provincial Engineer Hector Jamora, specifically ordered the suspension of work for one contractor, Ro-Ce Construction Builders & Supply, on its "Construction of Multi-Purpose Covered Court at Barangay Calonglan, Dalaguete, Cebu."

The Provincial Engineering Office is tasked with issuing formal written notices to all contractors, detailing the suspension's effective date, reasons, and instructions for site security and work preservation.

The directive will remain in effect until a formal written order rescinds it.

Contractors are responsible for safeguarding materials and equipment on site, as well as completing all necessary site restoration. (CDF)