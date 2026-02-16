Cebu Province identifies 10 toilet stops for tourists

TOURISTS traveling across Cebu Province may soon have access to designated toilet stops after the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) identified 10 initial sites under a province-wide mapping initiative.

PTO head Rowena Lu Montecillo said Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, that the effort was directed by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to ensure accessible and dependable restroom facilities for travelers.

The identified locations are in Sibonga, Argao, Oslob, Aloguinsan, Barili, City of Naga, Cebu City, Toledo City, Balamban and Carcar City. Most are gasoline stations along national highways and operate 24 hours, making them accessible to land travelers.

Seven of the 10 sites require improvements, including minor repairs and the provision of basic supplies. Funding will come from the Office of the Governor.

Public-private partnership

The program will be implemented through a public-private partnership. The Provincial Government, through the Provincial Engineering Office and the Provincial General Services Office, will undertake initial refurbishments and minor repairs, while partner establishments will handle maintenance.

Once upgraded, the facilities will be recognized as provincial toilet stops and included in a directory or simple map for tourists traveling from Cebu City to southern towns. The province will monitor compliance, while establishments will maintain the toilets. Not all facilities will charge fees.

Part of island-wide mapping

The initiative is separate from the Tourist Rest Areas of the Department of Tourism and complements the Province’s Capitol-funded rest areas branded as “Hapitanan sa Sugbo,” with the first site already opened.

The Province aims to complete initial improvements by March, ahead of the summer travel season and scheduled Asean-related meetings in Cebu in May.

The 10 sites form part of an ongoing island-wide toilet mapping project first reported on Dec. 30, 2025, aimed at identifying clean and accessible facilities along highways and tourism areas. / CDF