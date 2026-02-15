Cebu Province launches free medical scholarships and specialized training for doctors

THE Cebu Provincial Government has signed two major agreements to provide free medical education for local students and advanced training for government doctors. These programs aim to bring more healthcare professionals to the province and improve the quality of care in public hospitals.

Free education for future doctors

The first agreement, signed by Gov. Pam Baricuatro, creates a medical scholarship program through Cebu Normal University (CNU) and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC). This program will offer free medical education to qualified students from Cebu Province.

In exchange for the scholarship, students must agree to a "return service" program. This ensures that once they graduate and become physicians, they will serve in the local communities that need medical help the most. Officials described the move as a long-term investment to fill gaps in the Province's healthcare workforce.

Training doctors without leaving their posts

The second agreement focuses on doctors already working in the field. It establishes a Practice-Based Residency Training Program for physicians assigned to provincial and district hospitals.

This program allows government doctors to pursue a residency in family medicine while they continue to work at their current hospital posts. Health leaders noted that this initiative helps doctors grow professionally without forcing them to leave the communities that rely on them for care.

Strengthening local healthcare

The agreements were formalized during the Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Night on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at the Capitol Social Hall. The Cebu Province Public Information Office stated on Saturday, Feb. 14, that these deals are expected to improve medical services for all Cebuanos.

Key officials who joined Governor Baricuatro in signing the documents included:

• Stanley Caminero, Provincial Board member

• Joshua Brillantes, Department of Health 7 director

• Laurence Garcia III, CNU president

• Gerardo Aquino, VSMMC chief

Honoring Cebu’s medical heroes

The ceremony also recognized healthcare workers who have spent the last seven months conducting surgical and medical missions across the province. These missions were vital following recent disasters, providing approximately P100.49 million worth of medical services to thousands of patients.

By providing free education to new students and advanced training to current doctors, Cebu is building a stronger, more sustainable healthcare system. These programs ensure that no matter where a resident lives in the province, they will have access to well-trained medical professionals for years to come. / CDF