Cebu Province launches 'Safe Schools Program'

FOLLOWING the recent school shooting incident in Tacloban, the Cebu Provincial Government is establishing the Cebu Safe Schools Program under Executive Order 35, according to a post by the Cebu Province Public Information Office on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

The program aims to enhance campus safety and prevent violence across educational institutions throughout the province.

An action plan to be developed within 90 days will strengthen safety standards, violence prevention frameworks, and psychosocial initiatives.

Standardized security protocols will also be implemented regularly on school campuses, including managed visitor access and the provision of necessary safety equipment.

The program will be monitored by the Cebu Safe Schools Committee, co-chaired by Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Provincial Schools Superintendent Dr. Senen Paulin.

Meanwhile, several local government units and schools across the province have independently tightened their security measures.

The Municipality of Daanbantayan issued a memorandum on Thursday, June 25, increasing police visibility and implementing routine bag inspections.

Similarly, schools in Mandaue City and Cebu City have enforced non-contact inspections and deployed metal detectors to intercept weapons and other dangerous objects.

Video Games and Social Media

Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) Undersecretary Alexander “Aboy” Paraiso has identified online games as a potential influence in the Tacloban school shooting.

The agency has temporarily banned an online shooting game that one of the suspects had reportedly been playing.

On June 25, the Municipality of Dumanjug banned the use of cellphones within school premises during class hours.

During a visit to the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Friday, June 26, Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito underscored the need for parents to guide their children's video game and internet usage to prevent exposure to violent influences.

“That is what the parents have to do, to guard against early exposure sa mga ganito -- in stories or in games,” Ejercito said. (Gabriel Solamo, UP Cebu intern)