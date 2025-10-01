Cebu Province now under state of calamity

CEBU Province has officially been placed under a state of calamity following the strong earthquake that struck the island Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025.

The declaration was approved during the emergency session of the 17th Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Cebu, presided over by Vice Governor Glenn Soco on Wednesday, October 1.

The move was deemed necessary to enable the Provincial Government to mobilize resources swiftly, extend immediate assistance to affected communities, and implement recovery measures across Cebu.

The session was held online as members of the Provincial Board were in their respective districts, closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local officials.

The decision to convene virtually also came as the Cebu Provincial Legislative Building undergoes a thorough safety inspection to ensure the welfare of employees and officials.

The declaration allows the Provincial Government to access calamity funds, control prices of basic goods if necessary, and provide urgent relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas.

Authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage while urging the public to remain vigilant and prioritize safety as aftershocks may still occur. (EHP)