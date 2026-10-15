Cebu Province proposes P14.6-B budget for 2027

CEBU Province has endorsed its proposed P14.6-billion budget for 2027 to the legislative department on Thursday, October 15, 2026, representing a 22.7% increase from its P11.9-billion budget for 2026.

The increase is mainly driven by the province’s projected funding capacity, a higher National Tax Allotment (NTA), and anticipated growth in health service income.

Health services account for a significant portion of the proposed budget, while agriculture and food security are set to receive an allocation that is more than double the previous year’s funding.

Of the proposed budget, P5.865 billion was allocated for health services, accounting for 40.2% of the total proposed budget.

Meanwhile, P354.824 million was earmarked for agriculture and food security, marking a 142% increase from its 2026 allocation.

The proposed budget will still undergo deliberation by the Provincial Board. (CDF)