Cebu Province settles P1.2 billion tax dispute for P211 million

THE Cebu Provincial Government has chosen to settle a long-standing tax dispute with Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC) for P211.56 million. Officials say the deal avoids a years-long court battle and ensures the Province actually recovers some funds rather than risking getting nothing at all.

Why the amount was reduced

The dispute began when the Province issued a massive P1.218 billion tax assessment against ALQC. This covered quarry taxes, monitoring fees and environmental fees from 2009 to 2025.

However, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro explained that the final settlement is much lower because most of the original charges — specifically extraction taxes — could not be legally collected. Since the company operates on private land, a Supreme Court ruling prevents local governments from charging extraction taxes that usually only apply to public land.

A "win" through mediation

Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces defended the move after Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco questioned if the compromise was appropriate. Empaces called it a "win for the environment," noting that without this deal, the Province might have spent years in court and ended up with zero pesos.

The P211.56 million figure was reached after months of tough negotiations. ALQC made several smaller offers that the Province rejected:

• August 2025: P6.18 million (Rejected)

• October 2025: P51.56 million (Rejected)

• December 2025: P150 million (Rejected)

• January 2026: Both parties finally agreed on P211.56 million.

Breaking down the deal

The final payment is based on updated legal rules and technical adjustments, including:

• Monitoring Fees: Recomputed at P30 per cubic meter.

• Environmental Fees: These remain fully included in the total.

• Penalties: Most old surcharges were reduced or removed because the Province waited too long to issue the assessment (a legal concept called "prescription").

Comparing the numbers

To show that this is a fair deal, officials compared it to a 2023 settlement with Dolomite Mining Corp. In that case, an P855.9 million bill was settled for just P56.32 million — a recovery of about 6.5 percent. The ALQC settlement recovers 17.36 percent of the original amount, nearly triple the previous rate.

What’s next for the settlement?

The deal is not final yet. The Provincial Board, led by Vice Governor Soco, will hold committee hearings to review the agreement. They want to ensure the settlement is fair to taxpayers before giving the final go-ahead. / CDF