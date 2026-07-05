Cebu Province to distribute antivenom for free

THE Cebu Provincial Government acquired its first supply of polyvalent antivenom on Friday, July 3, 2026, expanding treatment access for snakebite victims across the province.

In a Facebook statement on Saturday, July 4, Capitol health consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan said the delivery marks an important milestone that strengthens the Province’s capacity to respond to life-threatening snakebite emergencies.

The antivenom, brand name Taradoc, will be distributed free of charge starting next week at four Capitol-run facilities: the Cebu Provincial Hospitals in Balamban, Bogo, Danao and Carcar.

“Through the leadership of Gov. Pam Baricuatro, we continue to strengthen emergency services so that more Cebuanos can receive the care they need, closer to home,” Catalan added.

The procurement marks the first time Cebu’s provincial hospitals have stocked a polyvalent antivenom. Unlike monovalent options that target a single snake species, Taradoc treats bites from the King Cobra, Philippine Cobra and Samar Cobra.

“Snakebites remain a serious and often underreported public health concern, particularly in rural communities where timely treatment can save lives,” Catalan said. “This is more than the arrival of a medicine. It is an investment in preparedness, faster

emergency response and saving lives.”

Accessibility

Personnel at the four provincial hospitals are trained to assess and manage snakebite cases. Patients admitted to smaller district facilities may be referred through the provincial hospital network.

“This is one more step toward a stronger, more responsive provincial healthcare system where no Cebuano is left behind,” Catalan said.

While the antivenom will be accessible across the network, the current permit for storage and deployment is limited to the four primary provincial hospitals. The 12 other district hospitals in Cebu Province are expected to follow in obtaining compassionate special permits. Each facility must secure an individual permit before administering the doses.

Catalan thanked 2nd District Board Member Dr. Stanley Caminero for leading the procurement and advocating for the stock within Capitol-run hospitals. / CDF