Cebu Province to distribute free polyvalent antivenom

THE Cebu Provincial Government will distribute 100 vials of newly procured polyvalent antivenom free of charge to treat life-threatening snakebites across the province.

The supply arrived Friday, July 3, 2026, in response to a recent rise in snake encounters.

Unlike monovalent antivenom, which targets only a single snake species, polyvalent antivenom neutralizes venom from various species. This makes it especially critical when the snake cannot be identified.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Sheila Faciol said the procurement aligns with the Capitol’s vision of bringing accessible, specialized healthcare to Cebuanos.

The supplies will be deployed to Cebu Provincial Hospitals in Danao, Bogo, Carcar, and Balamban.

Distribution to the Capitol-run hospitals is expected to be completed this week. (Veejay Catadman, UP Cebu intern)