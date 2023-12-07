Cebu Province to donate P20M if Sinulog 2024 venue is CCSC

THE Cebu Provincial Government has vowed to provide its full support for Sinulog 2024 if it is held at the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC), Sugbo News reported.

During a meeting on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the Province will donate to Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) the usual amount of P20 million if Cebu's grandest festival will be held back at the CCSC.

“Let’s bring back the soul of the Sinulog…We will support it basta adto sa Abellana (CCSC). We are all for it,” Garcia told SFI executive director Elmer Labella.

The CCSC is formerly known as Abellana Sports Complex.

Earlier, the Cebu City Government announced that Sinulog 2024 will still be held at the South Road Properties.

In the same meeting, Labella said the venue for the Sinulog is still being finalized by the organizing committee.

In reply, Garcia encouraged Labella to promptly provide a response, as the mayors across the province are eagerly awaiting her decision on whether they should begin preparations for the upcoming Sinulog festival next year.

Labella, accompanied by Ricky Dacay from Dacay Construction, met with the governor to request Cebu Province's involvement in the Sinulog Festival scheduled for January next year.

Accordingly, before Cebu local government units (LGUs) can send participating groups to the Sinulog, they must wait for approval from the Capitol. (AML)