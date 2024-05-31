Cebu province to join Independence Day float parade in Manila

THE Cebu Provincial Government will join the Independence Day float parade in Manila on June 12, 2024.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia met with renowned industrial designer Kenneth Cobonpue to discuss the design of the province's float during the 125th commemoration of Philippine Independence.

The province's participation is in accordance with the Department of the Interior and Local Government's (DILG) invitation, which enjoins all local government units to participate in the 2024 Independence Day Grand Parade of Local Government Floats at the Quirino Grandstand.

The "125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood from 2023 to 2026," which was announced by Malacañang by Administrative Order No. 8, series of 2023, is one of the event's highlights.

Cobonpue's job is to design a float that emphasizes Cebu's unique contributions to the independence and nationhood of the Philippines.

It is reported that donations from the many sectors in the province will provide the funds needed to finish the float's design. (ANV, TPT)