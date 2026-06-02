Cebu Province to open new primary care clinic for employees

A NEW primary care facility catering to provincial public employees is slated to open by August 2026, marking a significant transition in Cebu Province's health infrastructure.

Cebu Province Health Consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan said in an interview with the media on Monday, June 1, 2026, that the Capitol will allocate P5 million to convert a former Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) space into the Cebu Provincial Clinic.

The construction phase is expected to wrap up within 65 calendar days.

“Naa man juy clinic ang Capitol to begin with but karon man gud, nagkadaghan na pud, like more employees nga muanhi dire. So, instead of mu-send out sila sa ilang mga tests, we can do their pre-employment screenings here, that's one and two. Daghan sab ta og Capitol employees,” Catalan said.

The facility is designed to mimic the appearance and operational standard of modern hospital units.

"The look and feel of it will match modern hospital models," Catalan said.

The clinic will be accredited under PhilHealth's "Yakap" Care program, ensuring that healthcare services remain comprehensive and accessible.

The clinic will offer medical services for free or at minimal cost to Capitol personnel, including mandatory pre-employment testing. It will feature a laboratory, a pharmacy, a dental clinic, a medical clinic, an animal bite center, and an operating room for minor procedures. Diagnostic imaging services will also be available on-site.

“Mahimo siyang Yakap Care accredited,” she added.

Aside from the static Capitol clinic, a mobile laboratory and x-ray clinic will be deployed to provide community-level diagnostics.

The Province is currently resolving data issues on its electronic medical records dashboard, cleaning hospital discharge files spanning 2016 to 2022 to streamline future patient tracking. Following construction, the new clinic will undergo a Department of Health walk-through inspection to secure its license to operate. (CDF)