Cebu Province to pay health workers’ HEA

THE Cebu Provincial Board authorized Governor Pamela Baricuatro to sign an agreement with the Department of Health (DOH) 7 to disburse funds from the national budget, which will be channeled through the province’s account to pay eligible health workers with their Health Emergency Allowance (HEA).

The Provincial Board approved the resolution on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, allowing the province to disburse funds from the national budget.

“The province does not have a budget for this; it’s really the DOH… But because of devolution, they will course it through the Provincial Government’s account, and that will be the one to disburse it, with DOH’s approval,” Caminero said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

HEA is a monthly financial benefit for healthcare and non-healthcare workers in the Philippines who served during a state of public health emergency.

Caminero explained that the funds for the HEA come from the General Appropriations Act (GAA), which is the national budget.

However, the resolution will allow the national funds to be channeled to a provincial government account, and the province will be responsible for disbursing it.

It gives the governor the authority to sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Department of Health-Central Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-CVCHD).

Coverage

The MOA covers the payment of the HEA, sickness and death compensation, and other benefits for public and private healthcare workers (HCWs) and non-HCWs who served during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Caminero also urged local government units (LGUs) to ensure their records are accurate to speed up the process.

“It falls under the municipal health office or the city health office if it’s LGU-based, because at the provincial level we take care of our own. So, the LGUs should really focus on this themselves, track which data are not reconciling, and address these issues. And it would be better if there’s a formal undertaking or promissory assurance that says, we will correct this, we will resolve this,” Caminero said, calling on LGUs to work on the requirements of their health workers for the health allowance.

He confirmed that the payments will go to workers in hospitals and LGUs, including those in Rural Health Units (RHUs).

The resolution cited Republic Act 11712, also known as the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances for Health Care Workers Act.

The law provides for HEA payments based on a tiered risk exposure classification: