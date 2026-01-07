Cebu Province to pledge P10M for Sinulog Foundation

THE Cebu Provincial Government is set to pledge P10 million in financial assistance to the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) and P3 million and P5 million to participating component cities and municipalities.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro told the media in a press conference on Wednesday, January 7, 2025, that the municipalities will receive P5 million each, while component cities will be allotted P3 million each to ensure fairness in the distribution of funds.

“Yes, naa tay ihatag nga monetary assistance. Ang municipalities is P5 million unya ang component cities is P3 million,” Baricuatro said.

“Para fair ang labanan kay mas daghan man og kwarta ang component cities compared sa mga municipalities,” she added.

In a separate interview, Cebu Province Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces said the municipality of Alcoy has already received its financial assistance.

Municipalities who joined are Carmen, Dumanjug, Moalboal, and Asturias, while the component cities of Toledo, Carcar, and Mandaue.

Meanwhile, the release of funds for SFI will be subject to compliance requirements, as it is a non-profit organization as it needs a Memorandum of Agreement before the assistance can be released. (CDF)