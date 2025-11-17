Cebu Province to public: Watch for leptospirosis symptoms

THE Cebu Provincial Government has warned residents, especially those affected by the recent flooding caused by Typhoon Tino, to stay alert for symptoms of leptospirosis and seek immediate medical attention if they experience any signs of the disease.

In a statement from Cebu Province Public Information page on Monday, November 17, 2025, it advised the public to watch out for fever, body aches, headaches, stomach pain, skin rashes, redness of the eyes, vomiting, and diarrhea — common warning signs of leptospirosis.

The Province also reminded individuals who waded through floodwaters not to delay consultation and proceed promptly to the nearest health facility once symptoms appear.

It also stressed the importance of early detection and treatment, urging everyone to remain cautious as post-flood infection risks remain high.

“Mag-amping tang tanan,” read a portion ofCebu Province PIO statement. (CDF)