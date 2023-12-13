Cebu Province to start renovating bus terminals’ restrooms next week

THE Cebu Provincial Government will renovate the restrooms in the Cebu south and north bus terminals starting next week.

The Capitol Information Office made this announcement following a meeting between Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Mister Loo Philippines, the project’s contractor.

The modern restrooms will be digitally and technologically advanced.

The project involves the installation of 20 toilet cubicles in south bus terminal and eight cubicles the north bus terminal.

The portalets will be temporarily placed in both terminals while the project is still in progress.

The project is targeted to be completed by January of the following year, in time for the Sinulog festival. (With TPT)