Cebu Province’s 2nd medical mission provides P10M worth of free surgeries

THE Cebu Provincial Government has provided P10 million worth of free surgeries to Cebuanos during its second medical mission, held on August 16 and 17 at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City.

The initiative is part of a province-wide program that, for the first time in Cebu’s history, brought together private hospitals, organizations, and individuals in partnership with the Provincial Government to provide large-scale surgical operations free of charge.

The mission saw specialists from Chong Hua Hospital, the University of Cebu Medical Center (UCMed), and the Cebu Medical Society join with other volunteer doctors, nurses, and staff. It was held as part of the Province’s celebration of its 456th Founding Anniversary.

The mission also serves as a temporary solution while the Provincial Government repairs and modernizes its district and provincial hospitals.

Surgical and medical accomplishments

A total of 59 major surgeries were performed during the Danao mission.

The procedures included six orthopedic cases, thyroidectomies, mastectomies, and laparoscopic procedures.

Fracture repairs and life-saving amputations were also conducted.

These operations are normally expensive but were provided free of charge.

Other services at the mission included: