Cebu Provincial Board approves P25M assistance to 4 quake-hit provinces in Mindanao

THE Cebu Provincial Board approved four separate resolutions during its regular session on Monday, June 15, 2026, granting a total of P25 million in calamity assistance to four earthquake-stricken provinces in Mindanao.

Provincial Board Member Andrei Duterte authored the resolutions, which the board approved en masse.

The financial aid is in response to a formal request from Governor Pamela Baricuatro. In a letter to Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco, Baricuatro sought immediate local council action to help areas hit by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on June 8.

The breakdown of the financial assistance is as follows:

Province of Sarangani: P10,000,000

Province of South Cotabato: P5,000,000

Province of Davao Occidental: P5,000,000

Province of Davao del Sur: P5,000,000

“The additional funds to be released shall be charged against the Assistance to Local Government Units (LGUs) appropriation under the Governor's budget item in the approved 2026 Annual Budget,” a portion of Baricuatro’s letter stated. (CDF)