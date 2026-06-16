Cebu

Cebu Provincial Board approves P25M assistance to 4 quake-hit provinces in Mindanao

POST-QUAKE INSPECTION. A member of a specialized unit from the Philippine Coast Guard inspects a damaged commercial building in Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City, following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani province on Monday (June 8, 2026). Electricity in quake-affected areas of Mindanao is expected to be fully restored as early as Wednesday (June 10) through closer coordination among energy sector stakeholders, NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda said in an online briefing on Tuesday (June 9).
POST-QUAKE INSPECTION. A member of a specialized unit from the Philippine Coast Guard inspects a damaged commercial building in Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City, following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani province on Monday (June 8, 2026). Electricity in quake-affected areas of Mindanao is expected to be fully restored as early as Wednesday (June 10) through closer coordination among energy sector stakeholders, NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda said in an online briefing on Tuesday (June 9).PCG
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THE Cebu Provincial Board approved four separate resolutions during its regular session on Monday, June 15, 2026, granting a total of P25 million in calamity assistance to four earthquake-stricken provinces in Mindanao.

Provincial Board Member Andrei Duterte authored the resolutions, which the board approved en masse.

The financial aid is in response to a formal request from Governor Pamela Baricuatro. In a letter to Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco, Baricuatro sought immediate local council action to help areas hit by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on June 8.

The breakdown of the financial assistance is as follows:

Province of Sarangani: P10,000,000

Province of South Cotabato: P5,000,000

Province of Davao Occidental: P5,000,000

Province of Davao del Sur: P5,000,000

“The additional funds to be released shall be charged against the Assistance to Local Government Units (LGUs) appropriation under the Governor's budget item in the approved 2026 Annual Budget,” a portion of Baricuatro’s letter stated. (CDF)

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